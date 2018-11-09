Washington Park auxiliary officer’s funeral is Saturday

The Washington Park auxiliary police officer who fell to his death trying to capture two suspects on the Poplar Street Bridge will be laid to rest Saturday.
There will be two visitation services for Ricardo Davis. The first will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Power of Change Christian Church in Cahokia, 2348 Jerome Lane. The second visitation will be Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the church and the funeral will follow.
Davis, 46, fell to his death on the Poplar Street Bridge while he was trying to help two Washington Park Police officers capture two suspects who police tried to stop in Washington Park a short time earlier. They chased the fleeing suspects to the bridge.
Davis saw the suspects hop across two medians. He did the same thing to cut them off. When he tried to hop across the third concrete block, he fell into a huge hole and landed on the ground below.
