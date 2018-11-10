Here’s what West Main commuters need to know about upcoming detour

Commuters on West Main Street in Belleville are being advised to start taking a detour on Tuesday around the sewer work project underway between Sixth and 12th streets.
All businesses will remain open during the sewer construction and customers will be able to access them.
However, City Engineer Tim Gregowicz recommends commuters “use the detour so you don’t get stuck” behind construction equipment being used in the project.
Also on Tuesday, people who want to go to the Belleville Police Department headquarters at 720 W. Main St. should use the West Lincoln Street entrance. This entrance may only be needed on Tuesday, Gregowicz said.
The sewer work is part of a $3.3 million renovation of West Main Street from Sixth Street to 17th Street.
In this phase, storm water sewers will be installed from Sixth Street to 12th Street so the storm water runoff will not be combined with sanitary sewer lines. Parts of West Main Street will be ripped out because this storm water line will run down the middle of the street.
This sewer work is scheduled to be finished in the spring but Gregowicz said the city will not have detours in place when sewer work can’t be done during extreme winter weather.
The annual Santa Parade on Nov. 23 will have a different route this year because of the sewer separation project. Traditionally, the parade has started at 17th and and West Main streets. This year’s parade will begin at Hough Park on North Third Street and then turn left onto West Main Street and end at Oak Street on East Main Street.
Here are the recommended detours around the West Main Street work:
▪ People driving east on West Main Street should turn right onto South 17th Street; then left onto South Belt West; then left onto Centreville Avenue; and then right onto West Monroe Street to get to downtown destinations.
▪ People driving west on West Main Street should turn left onto South Sixth Street; then left onto Washington Street; then right onto Centreville Avenue; then right onto South Belt West; and then right onto South 17th Street to West Main Street.
