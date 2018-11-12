Upgrades coming to area Wehrenberg theaters

O’Fallon movie theater will expand again in 2019. Here’s what you can expect to see.

By Cara Anthony

November 12, 2018 05:00 AM

You shouldn’t have trouble finding a seat next year at Marcus Theater in O’Fallon.

The entertainment complex, located at 50 Ludwig Drive, plans to adds a 284-seat auditorium early next year. Marcus Theatres expects the expansion project to wrap-up and open in January.

“Guests will be able to enjoy a massive screen complete with laser projection technology for the brightest picture, Dolby Atmos multidimensional sound and luxurious DreamLounger SM recliners complete with the option for heated seating” Marcus Theatres executive vice president, Mark Gramz said in statement.

Marcus purchased Wehrenberg Theatres in 2017 and began planning upgrades and renovations.

The $2.1 million renovation project included the addition of a bar and grill, upgraded theaters and the company’s signature Dream Lounger seating.

Burgers, beer, cocktails, boneless chicken wings and sandwiches are on the new restaurant's menu, as are nacho fries, fried pickles and Wisconsin Cheese Curds. Plus, new DreamLounger reclining seats will be installed in every theater.

Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony

