O’Fallon movie theater will expand again in 2019. Here’s what you can expect to see.

You shouldn’t have trouble finding a seat next year at Marcus Theater in O’Fallon.

The entertainment complex, located at 50 Ludwig Drive, plans to adds a 284-seat auditorium early next year. Marcus Theatres expects the expansion project to wrap-up and open in January.

“Guests will be able to enjoy a massive screen complete with laser projection technology for the brightest picture, Dolby Atmos multidimensional sound and luxurious DreamLounger SM recliners complete with the option for heated seating” Marcus Theatres executive vice president, Mark Gramz said in statement.

Marcus purchased Wehrenberg Theatres in 2017 and began planning upgrades and renovations.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The $2.1 million renovation project included the addition of a bar and grill, upgraded theaters and the company’s signature Dream Lounger seating.