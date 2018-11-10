Troopers work overtime after first winter blast results in multiple crashes

Illinois State Police worked multiple crashes, including one involving a trooper who was rear-ended, on Friday night after an early winter snow storm in the metro-east.
State troopers called for reinforcements about 10 p.m. after there were multiple crashes during the storm on Friday, said Trooper Doug Hays.
There were no fatalities reported.
A trooper responding to a crash on southbound Interstate 55 near Illinois Route 111 was injured when his squad car was rear ended by another motorists, Hays said. The trooper, who was not identified, was taken to a St. Louis hospital where he was treated and released.
“When the weather changes fast, we get the calls,” Hays said. “This one came fast. And it kind of got us.”
