Veterans Day events scheduled Sunday and Monday in the metro-east

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. After the war ended, Amistice Day was declared, which later became Veterans Day to honor those who died in all U.S. wars. The traditional Veterans Day is observed each year on Nov. 11. Following are Veteran Day events scheduled for the remainder of the weekend and Monday in Southern Illinois:
▪ Veterans Recognition — 10:30 a.m. Sunday. First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. Veterans will be recognized during the worship service. 618-233-0295.
▪ 20th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony — 11 a.m. to noon Sunday. Veterans Memorial Monument, Downtown Belleville Public Square. All veterans, veteran groups and auxiliary members are invited to attend and be recognized. Open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside City Hall, 101 S. Illinois St., Belleville. belleville.net
▪ Annual Veterans Day Service — 11 a.m. Sunday. American Legion Prairie Du Pont Post 485, 200 S. 5th St., Dupo. 618-286-3535 or post485@aol.com
▪ “Bells of Peace” Remembrance Service — 11 a.m. Sunday. Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville. Attendees are asked to bring a bell to ring.
▪ Polish American War Veterans’ Annual Turkey Shoot — Noon Sunday. Polish American War Veterans Hall, 2180 North 81st St., Caseyville. There will be various meat prizes on the wheel as well as a raffle for five turkeys, one $200 prize and two $100 prizes. 12/16 and 20 gauges only, a house gun will be available. Call 618-398-5040 for more information.
▪ Veterans Day Parade — 1 p.m. Sunday. Market St., Downtown Troy. Parade will go down Market St. Ceremony to follow at the Troy Park Memorial.
▪ O’Fallon Veterans Day Parade — 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. O’Fallon Community Park. Starts at Hilgard St. Turns west on Third St. Turns north on Lincoln Ave. Turns west on First St. Ends at VFW Post 805, 223 W. 1st St.
▪ Veterans Day Parade — 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul Catholic Parish (starting point), 1412 Ninth St., Highland. Staging of parade starts at 1:30 p.m. Parade will travel west on Main Street to the square. Followed by ceremony to honor veterans.
▪ Annual Veterans Day Program — 11 a.m. Monday. Veterans Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive, O’Fallon. Includes recognition of new inscriptions to the monument, a flag raising ceremony, participation from fifth-grade music classes from O’Fallon District 90, St. Clare School Chorus, the O’Fallon Township High School AFJ ROTC Program and more. Featured Guest: Major General John C. Flourney Jr., Chief of Staff, US TRANSCOM. ofallonveteransmonument.org.
