Highland man killed in one-car crash in rural Bond County

A Highland man was killed in a one-car crash in Bond County on Saturday night.
Gavin Twitty, 22, was northbound on Illinois 127 when his vehicle left the road and struck a power pole north of Greenville on Saturday night. Bond County Sheriff’s Office said Twitty was trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m.
The Bond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that was at an “S” curve about half a mile south of Baumberger Avenue in rural Greenville.
Twitty was a member of the Mercenaries Rugby team, part of the Sunday Morning Ruby Club in St. Louis.
