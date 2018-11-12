Skeletal remains found by worker in Washington Park

A worker with a tree trimming service found some human skeletal remains in a grassy area Monday morning in Washington Park.
The unidentified employee who works for Nelson Tree Cutting Co. noticed police of his discovery at 10:20 a.m. Washington Park Police Chief Allen Bonds said the worker notified the department that while he was in the area trimming trees he came across a decomposed body.
The body was found in the 1700 block of N 60th Street.
“Illinois State Police are handling the investigation,” Bonds said.
Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings said what police investigators found are “skeletal remains.” It’s not known how long the body had been there.. He said the body is unidentifiable at this time and forensics will have to be used to identify the victim and determine cause of death.
Several police investigators were gathering together to canvas the neighborhood to see if anyone heard or saw anything.
Comments