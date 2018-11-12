Pedestrian killed in Litchfield by man driving a truck

State Police are investigating a pedestrian’s death in Litchfield.
Lorie McDonald, 46, of Litchfield, was killed Thursday night from injuries received at about 9 p.m. She was on the west side of the intersection of Union Avenue and Monroe Street when a 1999 Dode Truck driven by Nathan Glover, 31, of Litchfield. Glover had been traveling eastbound on Union Avenue.
The Illinois State Police say McDonald died of her injuries later at a hospital.
Glover was charged with not having insurance. Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.
