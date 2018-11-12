Two teens shot inside store in Washington Park

Two teenagers were shot Saturday night while they were standing inside a store in Washington Park.
They were taken from the scene at Heroes Market, 4300 Bunkum Road, with non-life-threatening injuries. Washington Park Police Chief Allen Bonds said.
“We received a call at 11:23 p.m. to investigate a shooting at Heroes Market. At the scene, we located two males. One had a bullet wound in his foot. The other male had bullet wounds to his leg and abdomen,” the chief said.
Bonds said two men went to the store and stood outside of the store. Then one of the men opened the door and started firing billets into the store, striking the two victims, who are 15 and 18.
Bonds said police believe the victims were targeted. No one has been arrested.
