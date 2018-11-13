Car fire blocks all southbound 255 lanes, IDOT says

All southbound lanes of Interstate 255 were blocked to traffic on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. IDOT reported a car on fire was blocking the traffic.
IDOT sent an announcement on Twitter at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday that all southbound lanes were stopped at about milepost 10 because of a car fire.
The Dupo Fire Department, a volunteer agency, did not immediately return a message. The Columbia police and fire dispatch said their department had not been called to any incident on the interstate. The Illinois State Police, which handles all emergencies on interstates, did not immediately respond to questions.
