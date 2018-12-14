OSHA investigating after 2,000-pound skids fall on, kill Granite City foundry worker

A 54-year-old Carrolton man died at a Granite City hospital after being seriously injured while working at American Steel Foundry.

Granite City Police said Roy L. Evans was seriously injured at work at the foundry at 1700 Walnut Street in Granite City at about 1 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to the Gateway Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Evans was crushed by a stack of skids, an OSHA spokesman said. He said the skids are 2000-pound metal frames used to hold parts. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy later Friday.

“The Granite City Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Mr. Evans for their loss,” a police statement stated.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately released.

OSHA is still investigating the death of a man at Wastequip in East St. Louis. Kenneth J. Woltering, of Carlyle, was killed when a large trash dumpster he was working underneath fell.

OSHA’s Scott Allen, the regional director for public affairs and media relations, said the agency has up to six months to complete an investigation.