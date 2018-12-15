Man charged with meth possession

A Marissa man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, police said.
Marissa Police pulled over Wayne Wilson during a traffic stop on Wednesday according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The Marissa Police officer and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Drug Tactical unit conducted an investigation, which eventually led to Wilson being charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Wilson has been released from the St. Clair County Jail on $25,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments