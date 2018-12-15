Metro-East News

Man charged with meth possession

By Joseph Bustos

December 15, 2018 08:31 PM

Provided photo by the Marissa Police Department
Marissa

A Marissa man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, police said.

Marissa Police pulled over Wayne Wilson during a traffic stop on Wednesday according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The Marissa Police officer and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Drug Tactical unit conducted an investigation, which eventually led to Wilson being charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Wilson has been released from the St. Clair County Jail on $25,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Joseph Bustos

Joseph Bustos is the state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat, where he strives to hold elected officials accountable and provide context to decisions they make. He has won multiple awards from the Illinois Press Association for coverage of sales tax referendums.

