More produce recalled after possible E. coli outbreak

By Mary Cooley

December 17, 2018 12:19 PM

Another recall has hit the produce section of grocers nationwide.

Adam Bros. Family Farms has recalled red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower for a possible E. coli outbreak. The cauliflower was sold to wholesalers in Illinois and other states, however the lettuces were not distributed to wholesalers in Illinois.

No illnesses have been reported over this recall.

The grower says not all produce is affected by the recall and it was issued when the E. coli was found in sediment from a reservoir near where the produce was grown.

The company said the recall is of an abundance of caution, as the water from the reservoir is treated before coming into contact with harvested produce. The filtered, treated water has tested negative for the bacteria.

