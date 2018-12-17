Two semis overturn on major highway; police diverting traffic

Southbound Interstate 55 had both lanes blocked and traffic was being diverted late Monday morning.
The Troy Police Department reported that two semi trucks were overturned at about 11:30 a.m. Monday on southbound Interstate 55 near the Illinois State Police headquarters in Collinsville.
Illinois State Police spokesman Joshua Korando said there were no injuries and tow trucks were on the way early Monday afternoon. There was not an estimated time for the semis to be removed and the debris cleaned up.
Troy police said traffic is being diverted onto Illinois 157 and Interstate 270.
A photo posted by ISP showed a semi and trailer apparently blocking all lanes of southbound traffic just before the Interstate 255 exit.
