3 Belleville wards will have competitive races in April election

Voters in three wards in Belleville can expect to see competitive races in next April’s City Council election.
The City Council has 16 aldermen, with two representatives in eight wards. The 2019 ballot will have races for eight aldermen, one from each of the wards.
Multiple candidates have filed to run for alderman in Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 6.
Overall, seven of the incumbents in the eight open seats have filed to run.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The election will be April 2 and the filing deadline to get on the ballot was 5 p.m. Monday. The Belleville Electoral Board will meet if someone files an objection to the petitions filed by the candidates.
Here the candidates who have filed:
Ward 1
Joe Hazel is the incumbent and there are two challengers, Lillian Schneider and Bryan Whitaker.
Ward 2
Mike Buettner is the incumbent and there are two challengers, Carmen Duco and Randy Randolph.
Ward 3
Scott Ferguson is seeking the seat. The incumbent, Scott Tyler, chose not to run for re-election.
Ward 4
Raffi Ovian is the incumbent.
Ward 5
Ed Dintelman is the incumbent.
Ward 6
Andy Gaa is the incumbent and Christopher Rothweiler is the challenger.
Ward 7
Phil Elmore is the incumbent.
Ward 8
Roger Wigginton is the incumbent.
Comments