Metro-East News

3 Belleville wards will have competitive races in April election

By Mike Koziatek

December 18, 2018 05:00 AM

Belleville April election

Terms are expiring for eight Belleville aldermen. Seven intend to run to keep their posts. The election is April 2.
By
Up Next
Terms are expiring for eight Belleville aldermen. Seven intend to run to keep their posts. The election is April 2.
By
Belleville

Voters in three wards in Belleville can expect to see competitive races in next April’s City Council election.

The City Council has 16 aldermen, with two representatives in eight wards. The 2019 ballot will have races for eight aldermen, one from each of the wards.

Multiple candidates have filed to run for alderman in Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 6.

Overall, seven of the incumbents in the eight open seats have filed to run.

The election will be April 2 and the filing deadline to get on the ballot was 5 p.m. Monday. The Belleville Electoral Board will meet if someone files an objection to the petitions filed by the candidates.

Here the candidates who have filed:

Ward 1

Joe Hazel is the incumbent and there are two challengers, Lillian Schneider and Bryan Whitaker.

Ward 2

Mike Buettner is the incumbent and there are two challengers, Carmen Duco and Randy Randolph.

Ward 3

Scott Ferguson is seeking the seat. The incumbent, Scott Tyler, chose not to run for re-election.

Ward 4

Raffi Ovian is the incumbent.

Ward 5

Ed Dintelman is the incumbent.

Ward 6

Andy Gaa is the incumbent and Christopher Rothweiler is the challenger.

Ward 7

Phil Elmore is the incumbent.

Ward 8

Roger Wigginton is the incumbent.

Mike Koziatek

Mike Koziatek joined the Belleville News-Democrat in 1998 as an assistant editor and is now a reporter covering the Belleville area. He graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee and grew up in St. Louis.

  Comments  