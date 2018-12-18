Metro-East News

Use BJC’s patient portal to pay your bills? Company announces possible malware breach.

By Hana Muslic

December 18, 2018 03:21 PM

Don’t get scammed

Ameren Illinois gives tips on how to avoid scams after metro-east communities are being targeting with fake utility bills.
By
Up Next
Ameren Illinois gives tips on how to avoid scams after metro-east communities are being targeting with fake utility bills.
By

At least 5,850 people have been alerted about a possible breach of credit card information through Barnes-Jewish Company HealthCare’s online payment portal.

On Nov. 19, BJC learned information submitted through the portal could have been intercepted through the use of a malicious computer software that had been installed on their website, a news release from the company stated.

An investigation done by BJC concluded that the software allowed the malware to collect payment information entered through the portal between Oct. 25 and Nov. 8, the release stated.

That information includes patients’ names, dates of birth, billing account numbers and credit card or bank account information. According to BJC’s release, no Social Security numbers or medical information were exposed.

“BJC has no indication to date that any information was actually misused,” the release stated.

As a precaution, people whose payment information may have been been collected have been guided by BJC to carefully review credit card and bank statements and immediately contact their credit card holder or banking institution about any inconsistencies or suspicious activity.

“BJC takes the confidentiality and protection of patient information seriously and regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident caused patients, family members or other individuals making payments through the site,” the release stated. “To help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, BJC has implemented additional security procedures to enhance protection against malware.”

BJC can be contacted at 844-582-5076, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  