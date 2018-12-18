Use BJC’s patient portal to pay your bills? Company announces possible malware breach.

At least 5,850 people have been alerted about a possible breach of credit card information through Barnes-Jewish Company HealthCare’s online payment portal.
On Nov. 19, BJC learned information submitted through the portal could have been intercepted through the use of a malicious computer software that had been installed on their website, a news release from the company stated.
An investigation done by BJC concluded that the software allowed the malware to collect payment information entered through the portal between Oct. 25 and Nov. 8, the release stated.
That information includes patients’ names, dates of birth, billing account numbers and credit card or bank account information. According to BJC’s release, no Social Security numbers or medical information were exposed.
“BJC has no indication to date that any information was actually misused,” the release stated.
As a precaution, people whose payment information may have been been collected have been guided by BJC to carefully review credit card and bank statements and immediately contact their credit card holder or banking institution about any inconsistencies or suspicious activity.
“BJC takes the confidentiality and protection of patient information seriously and regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident caused patients, family members or other individuals making payments through the site,” the release stated. “To help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, BJC has implemented additional security procedures to enhance protection against malware.”
BJC can be contacted at 844-582-5076, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
