East St. Louis man charged with attempting to deliver Ecstasy

By Hana Muslic

December 19, 2018 03:21 PM

An East St. Louis man faces multiple felony charges after police caught him with multiple guns and multiple drugs on Monday.

Tyreh A. Murray, 28, was arrested after police were called to the 800 block of Lindy Court, a Facebook post by the East St. Louis Police Department said Thursday.

There, a woman said she had been standing by her car when a man pulled out a gun and pointed it toward her and then reached into a bag to pull out another gun — this one an assault rifle. According to the post, the man ran into a home nearby when police arrived.

When police entered the home, they found a “large amount” of marijuana and Ecstasy, as well as three guns, police said. The man was identified as Murray.

On Thursday, the St. Clair County States Attorney’s office charged Murray with:

  • one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class X felony
  • one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony
  • one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a Class 2 felony
  • one count of unlawful possession of cannabis, a Class 3 felony
  • three counts of possession of a firearm without a FOID card, a Class A misdemeanor

Murray’s bail was set at $100,000.

