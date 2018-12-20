Metro-East News

Police officer charged with domestic battery in Madison County

By Mary Cooley

December 20, 2018 11:29 AM

A Madison police officer was charged with one count of domestic battery over an incident from Nov. 11.

Officer Michael J. Renth is on administrative leave during the investigation, Madison Police Chief Chris Burns said Thursday morning. Burns said Renth has been a police officer with the agency since 2005, and he is off work with pay.

Granity City Police investigated an incident that occurred on Nov. 11 at Pavia’s Place in Granite City, and said Renth was involved. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office charged Renth with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. The charge comes with up to one year in prison and a fine of $2500.

Judge Richard Tognarelli set Renth’s bond at $5,000. It was not immediately clear Thursday morning if Renth had posted bond; he was not at Madison County Jail.

Mary Cooley

Reporter Mary Cooley follows the crimes and court goings-on in the metro-east; she has a special affinity for the oddities that make life in Southern Illinois interesting. Mary has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri at Columbia and previously worked as a copy editor at newspapers in the Southeast.

