Belleville police quiet about Tuesday shooting, but release one suspect

Police were still investigating on Friday a shooting that left one person wounded on Tuesday in Belleville.
Belleville police are releasing few details about the investigation, except to say on a Facebook post that it is a “complex investigation with several individuals involved.”
Police did not respond directly to questions from the News-Democrat.
Two people were taken into custody soon after the shooting early Tuesday morning in the 3900 block of West Main Street. The victim was initially taken to Memorial Hospital in Belleville, but was later taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. Police say the victim is expected to survive.
One person has been released. The other person is still in jail on unrelated warrants, police said.
