Looking for family fun? This Mascoutah couple wants you to try ax-throwing.

Throwing an ax across a room and hitting the bullseye isn’t easy, but Jamie Barrale and her husband, Tony, can give you all the time you need to discover your technique.
The metro-east couple recently opened Sure Shot, an archery range, ax-throwing center and retail store at 9237 Beller Dr., Unit B, in Mascoutah.
“We just felt like it was something the area needed,” Jamie Barrale said Thursday. “We hear from so many people that are driving 70, 80 miles to go to Missouri to find family entertainment.”
Ax-throwing has become a popular recreational activity and indoor sport in recent years with more ax throwing bars and lounges popping up across the country.
At Sure Shot, ax-throwing and traditional archery represent just one part of the business. The couple sells firearms, accessories, archery gear and hunting equipment. From concealed carry handbags for women to hard-to-find firearms, the retail store in Sure Shot carries a wide range of items while the archery range and ax-throwing area keeps families entertained.
“’The main thing is that it gives families someplace to go,” Tony Barrale said. “It’s very different.”
The Barrale family hopes to add an archery simulator and, within the next year, a gun range.
For now, they’re focused on giving local families a place to have fun. Ax-throwing ($25 per hour), archery, and archery tag ($7 per person for a 20-minute session) are among the activities available six days week.
Tony Barrale, a local trap shooting coach, also has created a room for novice and sportsman to try his indoor clay shooting simulator.
Sure Shot in the metro-east will also give local families and couples a new place to have parties, Barrale said. Children 10 and up can give ax-throwing a try and, with supervision, younger children can try archery.
Sure Shot is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 618-980-0880. The range and retail store is closed on Sundays.
