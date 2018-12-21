Metro-East News

The Christmas lights are shining brightly. But that doesn’t stop this thief

By Mike Koziatek

December 21, 2018 10:41 PM

The O'Fallon, IL Police Department released a video on its Facebook page showing a person swipe a gift left for a postal carrier. The person was wearing sunglasses and a dark jacket with the hood pulled up.
The Christmas lights are shining brightly but that didn’t deter this front porch thief. After all, he or she had sunglasses on to get protection from all the glare.

The O’Fallon Police Department on Friday posted a video on its Facebook page showing a person walk up to a front porch covered with Christmas lights and swipe a gift that was left out for a postal carrier. The person has a dark jacket on with the hood pulled up.

It occurred at a home near Dolores Moyes Elementary School on Thursday night.

“He wears his sunglasses at night ... so he can steal from you,” the post reads, in a nod to the 1984 hit “Sunglasses at Night” by Corey Hart. “If you know who this is, give us a call. We would like to have a few words with him.”

A detailed description of the suspect was not released.

You can reach the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545.

An O’Fallon officer said late Friday night that no arrests had been made.

