Smash-and-grab burglars use pickup truck to enter East St. Louis store

Police officers are trying to find the suspects who smashed a stolen pickup truck into the DTLR urban fashion store early Saturday in East St. Louis and then swiped clothing.
The suspects escaped before police arrived but they left behind the Dodge Dakota used to bust the windows, front door and framing of the store.
Capt. Vince Anderson said investigators are working to gather surveillance video of the suspects. No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.
KMOV-Channel 4 reported a second vehicle waited outside the store during the burglary.
The store, which is at 2516 State St., was closed on Saturday as repairs were being made to the storefront.
The store manager said he couldn’t comment but referred questions to a company spokesman who could not be reached.
DTLR, previously known as Downtown Locker Room, recently merged with Sneaker Villa Inc., according to the Baltimore Business Journal. The new company reports it has more than 250 stores in 19 states.
