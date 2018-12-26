Metro-East News

There were two wrecks on Illinois 3 on Christmas Eve, one involving a police cruiser

By Lexi Cortes

December 26, 2018 12:51 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to two car accidents on Illinois 3 within half an hour of each other on Christmas Eve, one involving a Columbia police cruiser.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said a car with two juveniles hit the back of an on-duty police officer’s car around 6:30 p.m. on Illinois 3 in Columbia.

The names of the juveniles were not released. They were transported to a St. Louis hospital by Columbia EMS with minor injuries, according to Rohlfing.

There was minor damage to the officer’s car.

About 30 minutes later, the sheriff’s department responded to a three-car accident on Illinois 3 at Ff Road, which is near Columbia.

Rohlfing said one car had rear-ended another. One person was transported to a St. Louis hospital by Monroe County EMS with minor injuries.

The identities of the people involved were not immediately available.

  Comments  