There were two wrecks on Illinois 3 on Christmas Eve, one involving a police cruiser

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to two car accidents on Illinois 3 within half an hour of each other on Christmas Eve, one involving a Columbia police cruiser.
Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said a car with two juveniles hit the back of an on-duty police officer’s car around 6:30 p.m. on Illinois 3 in Columbia.
The names of the juveniles were not released. They were transported to a St. Louis hospital by Columbia EMS with minor injuries, according to Rohlfing.
There was minor damage to the officer’s car.
About 30 minutes later, the sheriff’s department responded to a three-car accident on Illinois 3 at Ff Road, which is near Columbia.
Rohlfing said one car had rear-ended another. One person was transported to a St. Louis hospital by Monroe County EMS with minor injuries.
The identities of the people involved were not immediately available.
