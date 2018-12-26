Large fire in East St. Louis affecting multiple structures draws at least 11 agencies

At least 11 agencies were called to the scene of a fire in East St. Louis on Wednesday night that engulfed multiple structures.

The fire started just after 7 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bond Avenue, Herb Simmons, director of St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, said.

As of 9 p.m., firefighters were still battling the blaze through rain and wind. Simmons said they still had trucks from many mutual aid agencies coming in and out of the scene.

“The firefighters out here are trying the best they can to get this under control,” Simmons said.

The cause of the fire had not been determined yet.



