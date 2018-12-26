Metro-East News

Large fire in East St. Louis affecting multiple structures draws at least 11 agencies

By Hana Muslic

December 26, 2018 09:15 PM

Multi-structure fire in East St. Louis

At least 11 agencies were paged to East St. Louis, Illinois, on Wednesday night for a large blaze that engulfed multiple structures. The cause was not yet known.
At least 11 agencies were called to the scene of a fire in East St. Louis on Wednesday night that engulfed multiple structures.

The fire started just after 7 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bond Avenue, Herb Simmons, director of St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, said.

As of 9 p.m., firefighters were still battling the blaze through rain and wind. Simmons said they still had trucks from many mutual aid agencies coming in and out of the scene.

“The firefighters out here are trying the best they can to get this under control,” Simmons said.

The cause of the fire had not been determined yet.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

