People want certain Cahokia candidates off the ballot, but their hearing was delayed

Incumbent Cahokia Mayor Curtis McCall Jr. faces a challenge to his re-election petitions.
However, an electoral board meeting where the challenge was initially planned to be heard was delayed.
Objection hearings originally scheduled for Friday for people running for elected positions in Cahokia, including mayor and village clerk, have been delayed.
According to a video posted by Edgar County Watchdogs of Friday’s meeting, there was no agenda posted, as required by the Open Meetings Act.
A person on the video asked, “Why was there not an agenda posted for this meeting?”
Cahokia Village Attorney Mark Scoggins speaking in the front of the room responded, “you’ll have to ask your lawyer. If you have a lawyer, they’ll know why it wasn’t posted.”
The man said the meeting violates the Open Meetings Act.
The video then shows, about 10 to 15 minutes later, Scoggins speaking to those in attendance.
“There’s been an issue about this morning’s meeting that has been raised,” Scoggins said. “We were not going to have a hearing today, this was going to be an informational hearing.”
Scoggins said the informational hearing was meant to allow candidates to prepare for the hearings because they received short notice of the objections.
Attorneys need time to prepare and review hearing rules and regulations, Scoggins added. Mayoral candidate Donna Ayres has filed objections to 10 candidates’ election petitions, including McCall’s and current village clerk Richard Duncan.
McCall was elected as the village’s first black mayor in 2015.
In total, 13 objections are scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.
Cahokia candidate hearings are scheduled to take place starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Cahokia Village Hall at 103 Main St.
