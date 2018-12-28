Metro-East News

Sears to close Fairview Heights location

By Joseph Bustos

December 28, 2018 01:56 PM

Fairview Heights

The Sears at St. Clair Square is set to close in March, the store’s parent company confirmed Friday.

In the spring, Sears Holdings plans to close 80 additional Sears and Kmart locations around the country including its Fairview Heights store.

Liquidation sales are scheduled to begin in two weeks, the company said. As part of the closings, the accompanying Sears Auto Centers at the Sears stores slated for closure will also shut down.

According to CNBC, the department store operator told employees Thursday that it plans to shut another round of Kmart and Sears stores next year, in addition to those that are already in the process of going dark.

Sears filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15, and has previously announced more than 180 store closures.

