Eight Collinsville stores sold alcohol to a minor during compliance check, police say

Eight stores in Collinsville sold alcohol to a minor during a compliance check, three days before New Year’s Eve.
Collinsville police conducted the check on 25 restaurants and establishments on Friday.
Officers said the businesses that failed and sold alcohol to a minor included: Bucky’s Express, Walmart Supercenter, BP, Collinsville Mini Mart, Exxon gas station, Mo’s Food and Liquor, Who Dat’s and Sloan’s Pub House.
“We believe the use of these compliance checks will decrease alcohol sales to minors and reduce alcohol-related injuries. By decreasing alcohol availability, we believe that these compliance checks will also reduce alcohol-related problems and crime amongst youth,” Collinsville Police wrote in a news release.
The employees at the businesses who sold the alcohol will face a misdemeanor charge, said Lt. Gary Scaggs.
Each establishment also faces a fine or liquor license suspension at the discretion of the mayor.
