Green Mount Crossing will lose an anchor with closing of World Market

World Market at Green Mount Crossing in Shiloh will close at the end of January.
Closing signs at the entrance confirmed the closure Monday. Inside, a store manager said the store would close Jan. 26 or when the store runs out of inventory.
“Our Shiloh store is closing,” signs at the front entrance state. “Inventory blowout. Everything must go.”
All sales are final and coupons will no longer be accepted at the Shiloh location. The California-based retailer, formally known as Cost Plus World Market, also has a location in Brentwood, Missouri.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
A national retailer, Word Market sells furniture, lighting, home decor, jewelry, clothing, and specialty grocery items.
The Shiloh location isn’t the first World Market to be closed in recent years. Earlier this year, the company announced the closure of an Arizona location, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch. It also shuttered two Chicago area stores last January, according to the Daily Herald.
World Market did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Comments