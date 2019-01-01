Metro-East News

NHL confirms St. Louis to host All-Star game

By Joseph Bustos

January 01, 2019 03:06 PM

St Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during the Skills Competition for the NHL All Star game festivities Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. The game takes place Sunday afternoon. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
The National Hockey League’s 2020 All-Star weekend is coming to St. Louis.

The NHL announced during Tuesday’s Winter Classic that the All-Star game and corresponding events are scheduled to take place Jan. 24-26, 2020 at the Enterprise Center, which underwent renovations during the last two summers.

This would be the first time St. Louis has hosted the NHL All-Star Game since 1988. The city also hosted the 1970 game.

“This is a great day for not only Blues fans, but for the city of St. Louis,” Blues Chairman Tom Stillman said in a news release. “Our city, our great fans and our corporate partners have shown tremendous loyalty to the Blues since the team’s inception in 1967, and landing a major event such as the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game is a testament to their relentless passion and support.”

The weekend also will include the NHL All-Star Skills competition along with various hockey-themed events, entertainment and activities, according to the Blues website.

St. Louis hosted the Major League Baseball All Star Game in 2009 as well as the PGA Championship in 2018.

“We’re extremely excited to be hosting the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis,” Chris Zimmerman, the Blues’ president and CEO of Business Operations said in a news release. “The support we have received from the City of St. Louis, coupled with ongoing investments from the Blues’ ownership group, have facilitated the dramatic transformation of Enterprise Center and were critical to winning the bid for our first NHL All-Star Game since the building opened in 1994.”

Ticket information for All-Star Weekend is set to be released at a later date. To sign up for game information, go to stlouisblues.com/allstar.

