Metro-East News

Former East St. Louis library director pleads guilty to embezzlement

By Joseph Bustos

January 03, 2019 04:52 PM

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
By
Up Next
According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
By

The former East St. Louis Library director faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in federal court to embezzlement and wire fraud.

Marlon P. Bush, 47, of East St. Louis, who previously served as library director from 2014-16, took excess salary and used the library’s credit card for personal expenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Bush was accused of buying professional sports tickets, concert tickets, personal apparel, jewelry, firearm accessories and personal travel expenses with public dollars.

Bush’s sentencing is scheduled for April 9.

He faces up to 30 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He also maybe ordered to pay restitution.

Joseph Bustos

Joseph Bustos is the state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat, where he strives to hold elected officials accountable and provide context to decisions they make. He has won multiple awards from the Illinois Press Association for coverage of sales tax referendums.

  Comments  