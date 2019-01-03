Former East St. Louis library director pleads guilty to embezzlement

The former East St. Louis Library director faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in federal court to embezzlement and wire fraud.
Marlon P. Bush, 47, of East St. Louis, who previously served as library director from 2014-16, took excess salary and used the library’s credit card for personal expenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Bush was accused of buying professional sports tickets, concert tickets, personal apparel, jewelry, firearm accessories and personal travel expenses with public dollars.
Bush’s sentencing is scheduled for April 9.
He faces up to 30 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He also maybe ordered to pay restitution.
