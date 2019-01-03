Metro-east churches invited to donate soup cans in ‘Souper Bowl’ challenge

St. Clare Catholic Church in O’Fallon has invited other metro-east area churches to compete in its annual “Souper Bowl” food drive, held during Super Bowl weekend.
The event, which is in its 13th year, will be Feb. 2-3 this year, a news release from the church said. Other churches in Shiloh and O’Fallon are encouraged to collect cans of hearty soup for donation to the O’Fallon Food Pantry.
The church that collects the most cans per members of the congregation will win a traveling trophy.
To participate in the Souper Bowl or for more information, anyone can contact Karen Truran at 618-541-6009 or at ktrutan@kahoks.org.
