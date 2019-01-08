Former New Athens school counselor found dead in her Florida home; Illinois man arrested

A 78-year-old retired guidance counselor from the metro-east was found dead in her Florida home on New Year’s Day, according to police.
The Naples Police Department is investigating the death of Fran Axley as a homicide. Officers arrested a suspect from Illinois last week, but hadn’t released information about any possible relationship between the two as of Tuesday morning.
Axley worked as a guidance counselor at New Athens High School from 1969 until 1994.
She retired to Florida but spent her summers in Waterloo, according to Deanna Colbert, who knew Axley for the last 16 years from their church in Naples.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Naples police and the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force arrested 35-year-old Thomas J. Evans, of Chicago, on Friday in Georgia, according to a news release.
Evans faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to Axley’s death. Police said she died of sharp force injury.
Colbert, the administrative assistant at Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ in Naples, said it’s been difficult for the congregation to lose a longtime member. She said everyone knew Axley, who was also part of the choir.
“It will be a while before we recover,” Colbert said.
Arrangements for Axley are pending at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens. Back in Naples, the Mayflower is planning to have a memorial service for Axley on the same day, according to the church’s website.
The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naples Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 239-213-4822 or Southwest Florida CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
Comments