Metro-East News

Former New Athens school counselor found dead in her Florida home; Illinois man arrested

By Lexi Cortes

January 08, 2019 11:31 AM

Fran Axley
Fran Axley
Fran Axley

A 78-year-old retired guidance counselor from the metro-east was found dead in her Florida home on New Year’s Day, according to police.

The Naples Police Department is investigating the death of Fran Axley as a homicide. Officers arrested a suspect from Illinois last week, but hadn’t released information about any possible relationship between the two as of Tuesday morning.

Axley worked as a guidance counselor at New Athens High School from 1969 until 1994.

She retired to Florida but spent her summers in Waterloo, according to Deanna Colbert, who knew Axley for the last 16 years from their church in Naples.

Naples police and the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force arrested 35-year-old Thomas J. Evans, of Chicago, on Friday in Georgia, according to a news release.

Evans faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to Axley’s death. Police said she died of sharp force injury.

Colbert, the administrative assistant at Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ in Naples, said it’s been difficult for the congregation to lose a longtime member. She said everyone knew Axley, who was also part of the choir.

“It will be a while before we recover,” Colbert said.

Arrangements for Axley are pending at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens. Back in Naples, the Mayflower is planning to have a memorial service for Axley on the same day, according to the church’s website.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naples Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 239-213-4822 or Southwest Florida CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Lexi Cortes

Lexi Cortes covers the issues and events in education that matter to metro-east students, parents and taxpayers. She won a first-place award from the Illinois Press Association in 2018 for her work on a series of stories about proposals to increase sales tax rates, focusing on how those increases could affect schools and residents.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  