After bus hits pedestrian, driver collides with police car on the scene in East St. Louis

It was a busy morning for Illinois State Police troopers dealing with a double-crash incident Friday in East St. Louis.
First, a MetroBus struck a pedestrian, who had to be airlifted to St. Louis, and then while troopers were directing traffic during the bus vs. pedestrian collision investigation, an SUV rear-ended a trooper’s parked patrol car. That motorist was charged with DUI.
The initial crash occurred at 1:34 a.m. when a MetroBus was traveling west on St. Clair Avenue at Curtis Lane and struck a 57-year-old East St. Louis man. He was airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis in serious condition, according to an Illinois State Police news release.
Troopers said they do not know why the man entered the roadway. No charges have been filed against the 49-year-old bus driver from Belleville.
The victim’s name was not released and troopers said no further information is being released at this time.
About three hours after the first crash, a 2017 Jeep struck a stationary squad car at St. Clair Avenue and 71st Street. At the time of the crash, the patrol car’s emergency lights were flashing and troopers were blocking traffic for the bus crash investigation.
Shardae Barnes, 30, of Belleville was charged with driving under the influence in connection with this crash, according to an ISP news release.
Neither Barnes nor the trooper and his K-9 dog suffered injuries.
