Metro-East News

Pedestrian hit by car in Fairview Heights, police say

By Hana Muslic

January 07, 2019 02:26 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

Police were investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Fairview Heights on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle around 6:30 a.m. just north of Illinois 161 and Lynn Lee Court, a news release from the police stated.

When they arrived, they found an injured woman lying in the roadway. According to the release, she was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment and was in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

Police said the motorist who hit the woman was cooperating with the investigation, as were witnesses who were at the scene. No charges had been filed as police continued to investigate.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  