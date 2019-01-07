Pedestrian hit by car in Fairview Heights, police say

Police were investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Fairview Heights on Monday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle around 6:30 a.m. just north of Illinois 161 and Lynn Lee Court, a news release from the police stated.
When they arrived, they found an injured woman lying in the roadway. According to the release, she was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment and was in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.
Police said the motorist who hit the woman was cooperating with the investigation, as were witnesses who were at the scene. No charges had been filed as police continued to investigate.
