Woman dies after running car off road and into ditch on state route, police say

A 44-year-old Greenup woman died Monday evening after she ran her car off Illinois 121 one mile east of Toledo.
Illinois State Police wrote that Julie A. Croy was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon eastbound on IL 121 when she ran off the right side of the road, struck a field entrance and then went into the air. From there, troopers say she landed in a ditch and skidded to as top.
She was taken to the Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign and pronounced dead.
