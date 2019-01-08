Former U.S. attorney Steve Wigginton facing DUI charge after New Year’s Eve incident

A former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois is facing a DUI charge stemming from an incident on New Year’s Eve.
Steve Wigginton, who was the U.S. attorney from 2010 to 2015, was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence on Dec. 31 in Edwardsville, Police Chief Jay Keeven confirmed. Keeven could not release any further details about the arrest on Tuesday afternoon.
Wigginton was charged in Madison County Court, court records indicate. Tom Gibbons, the Madison County state’s attorney, said the case would be turned over to a special prosecutor. Wigginton worked part-time as a Madison County state’s attorney before becoming U.S. attorney.
Wigginton could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
This is Wigginton’s second DUI charge in two years. He previously pleaded guilty to a May 2017 incident where his car crashed through a fence off Interstate 55/70.
Wigginton was appointed U.S. attorney by former President Barack Obama in August 2010. A Democrat, he replaced Republican Courtney Cox in the position.
