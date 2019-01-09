Metro-East News

Belleville house ‘appears to be total loss’ after wind drives flames during fire

By Hana Muslic

January 09, 2019 04:41 PM

A Belleville home “appears to be a total loss” after it caught fire on a particularly windy Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene in the 400 block of Windrift Drive just before 3 p.m., said J.P. Penet of the Belleville Fire Department. Belleville, Swansea, Northwest and Fairview fire departments were called as mutual aid for the original responding agency, East Side Fire.

Penet said that excessive winds drove the flames throughout the house, causing extensive fire and smoke damage.

“It’s very difficult when you have wind pushing the fire throughout the property,” he said. “We’re trying our best to catch up with it.”

About 15 to 25 firefighters were on scene battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire was unknown on Wednesday afternoon.

Penet said no one who lives in the home was injured and that, coincidentally, the family’s dog was at the vet at the time. There was no exposure to neighboring homes.

According to Penet, a sprinkler system would have “significantly reduced damage” to the home.

Belleville Assistant Fire Chief J.P. Penet explains how a sprinkler system can save a home in a fire. Firefighters showed a demonstration during a training exercise the fire department held Wednesday in a vacant home.

