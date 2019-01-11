Mega storm that could deliver up to 12 inches of snow may arrive sooner than predicted

The mix of sleet and snow coming to the metro-east is ahead of schedule, with up to a foot of snow predicted before it ends, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning is now in effect from 12 p.m. Friday to midnight Saturday. Friday afternoon commuters could see anything from wet roads to a couple of inches of snow, depending on where they’re driving.
The National Weather Service’s warning states the hazardous conditions could affect travelers’ evening commutes in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Clinton and Randolph counties.
The agency is predicting a total of 8-12 inches of snow, sleet accumulations of around 1/3 of an inch and a light glaze of ice in Southern Illinois and Missouri. Most of the snow is expected to fall overnight Friday and early Saturday.
It’s been six years since the metro-east and St. Louis saw 1 foot of snow. Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service St. Louis office, said 12.4 inches of snow was recorded at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on March 24, 2013.
Earlier on Friday, the National Weather Service was reporting that snow totals would reach 9 inches at most by Saturday.
The last time a two-day storm like the one coming to the metro-east brought more than 9 inches of snow was Jan. 5-6, 2014, according to Walsh. A total of 10.8 inches was recorded at Lambert during that storm. Coupled with that were temperatures below zero. The combination kept many schools from reopening after the Christmas break.
The mega storm coming on the weekend will mean that commuter traffic will be minimized. Many people stocked up on groceries Thursday and Friday in anticipation of the storm.
Illinois Department of Transportation crews have been pretreating roads and bridges at risk of icing, according to a news release from Friday morning. IDOT stated that plowing operations beginning Friday were likely to continue through the weekend.
At Lambert, at least 45 flights had been canceled Friday morning ahead of the storm, 25 arrivals and 20 departures, according to the airport’s blog.
Some schools were sending students home because of the pending inclement weather.
Belleville East and West high schools are dismissing students at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and their after-school events for Friday and Saturday have been canceled.
Signal Hill Elementary School is also dismissing students at 1:30 p.m.
East St. Louis District 189 is canceling after-school activities scheduled for Friday, including parent-teacher conferences. Students were already scheduled to have a half-day of school Friday.
The East St. Louis Senior High School basketball games against Vashon High School have been rescheduled for Monday night.
Nearby Brooklyn District 188 planned to dismiss students at 12 p.m. Friday.
Dupo schools are dismissing students after lunch, which is 12:30 p.m. for the junior and senior high school and 1 p.m. for the elementary school.
Collinsville and Alton schools, along with Civic Memorial High School and Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto, are planning to dismiss students two hours early on Friday.
The rest of Bethalto’s schools, serving students in pre-K through fifth-grade, are dismissing one hour early.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted a list of warning centers on its Facebook page, including:
▪ Belleville Public Library, S. Jackson and E. Washington streets in Belleville.
▪ West Branch Public Library, 3414 W. Main St. in Belleville.
▪ Cahokia Public Library, 140 Cahokia Park Drive in Cahokia.
▪ East St. Louis Public Library, 5300 State St. in East St. Louis.
▪ The Salvation Army, 616 N. 16th St. in East St. Louis.
▪ Fairview Heights Public Library, 10017 Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights.
▪ Lebanon Public Library, 314 W. St. Louis St. in Lebanon.
▪ O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza in O’Fallon.
Return to bnd.com for updates.
