Tim Hayden, who stabbed his estranged wife to death, back in prison on parole violation

Nearly a year after he was set free from state prison for killing his wife in a Belleville bar in 1990, Tim Hayden has been arrested on a parole violation and returned to state prison, authorities said.
Hayden, 59, was arrested in Greenville at a home early Wednesday, Greenville Police Chief Johnny Runyon said.
Hayden on Friday was being held at the Menard Correctional Center in Chester, according to Illinois Department of Corrections online records.
Lindsey Hess, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Corrections, said Hayden was arrested on a parole violation. She did not have details about the parole violation.
Runyon said his department provided backup for state and federal officers who made the arrest.
Hayden was convicted of first-degree murder in 1991 for stabbing to death his wife, 29-year-old, Theresa “Tracy” Hayden, on July 27, 1990, in the former Dundee’s restaurant and pub at 6401 W. Main St. in Belleville.
Hayden was given a 55-year sentence and released on parole on Jan. 26, 2018, from Menard. He was under orders to follow strict parole requirements until Jan. 27, 2021.
Hayden was cited as a defendant in a Bond County order of protection case filed in October by a woman.
