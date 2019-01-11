Man charged with possessing a gun with the serial number defaced

A 20-year-old Cahokia man who police found in custody of a defaced gun was charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney and now he’s facing a felony case.
Jordon Cobb, of 1308 Morning Star Drive, Cahokia was charged with possession of a firearm with adefaced serial number and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
The charging document says Cobb committed the offense on Jan. 8.
The charging document says he “knowingly possessed the Taurus .357 Magnum, knowing the importer’s or manufacturer’s serial number had been changed, altered, removed or obliterated. This charge is a class 3 felony.”
