Metro-East News

73-year-old from Troy dies in car crash during snow storm

By Lexi Cortes

January 12, 2019 08:19 AM

A 73-year-old Troy man died in a car crash Friday when the roads were covered with snow and ice, according to police.

Around 5 p.m., Allen Reinacher’s 1995 Chevrolet lost control in the eastbound lane of U.S. 40 near Lake Road in Madison County. It stuck 53-year-old Catherine Witaschek’s 2003 Ford van in the westbound lane.

Illinois State Police stated in a news release that Reinacher wasn’t wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6:30 p.m.

Witaschek, of Troy, and her three passengers were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Master Sgt. Jeff Snyder said Illinois State Police responded to a total of 103 crashes on Friday.

