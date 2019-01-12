73-year-old from Troy dies in car crash during snow storm

A 73-year-old Troy man died in a car crash Friday when the roads were covered with snow and ice, according to police.
Around 5 p.m., Allen Reinacher’s 1995 Chevrolet lost control in the eastbound lane of U.S. 40 near Lake Road in Madison County. It stuck 53-year-old Catherine Witaschek’s 2003 Ford van in the westbound lane.
Illinois State Police stated in a news release that Reinacher wasn’t wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6:30 p.m.
Witaschek, of Troy, and her three passengers were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Master Sgt. Jeff Snyder said Illinois State Police responded to a total of 103 crashes on Friday.
Comments