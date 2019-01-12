Metro-East News

Woman dies after being found by ATV riders

By Mike Koziatek

January 12, 2019 07:05 PM

Riders on an all-terrain vehicle found a woman in a rural area west of Zeigler and the woman was pronounced dead at the Herrin Hospital, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

The woman’s identity is not known and detectives are investigating.

The cause of the woman’s death was not released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.

