Woman dies after being found by ATV riders

Riders on an all-terrain vehicle found a woman in a rural area west of Zeigler and the woman was pronounced dead at the Herrin Hospital, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
The woman’s identity is not known and detectives are investigating.
The cause of the woman’s death was not released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments