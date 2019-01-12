Metro-East News

Woman found shot to death in Southern Illinois

By Mike Koziatek

January 12, 2019 07:20 PM

A 48-year-old woman was found shot to death in a Tamms home and the Illinois State Police is investigating the homicide.

Stacy Carter-Gonzales died in the shooting, according to a news release from the state police.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call on Friday about a person with a gunshot wound at a residence in Tamms. When deputies arrived, they found that Carter-Gonzales had died due to her injuries.

No other details about the homicide were released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Illinois State Police District 13 at 618-542-2171.

Mike Koziatek

Mike Koziatek joined the Belleville News-Democrat in 1998 as an assistant editor and is now a reporter covering the Belleville area. He graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee and grew up in St. Louis.

  Comments  