Casino Queen president steps down to accept judgeship

By Carolyn P Smith

January 15, 2019 12:16 PM

East St. Louis

Casino Queen President Jeff Watson is retiring to become a judge in the Illinois 20th Judicial Circuit, a move confirmed by the BND on Tuesday.

Rumors had been murmured for months around the president’s departure, which was confirmed Tuesday by Julie Hauser, with the Hauser Group.

While Hauser did not provide an official retirement date, the BND has learned that it will be Jan. 18.

Officials would not comment on whether the casino would be sold or not.

“The Casino Queen has a succession plan in place to help ensure a smooth transition in leadership,” Hauser said. “However, that plan requires approval from both the Illinois and Iowa gaming boards. Upon approval from both entities, we will have a formal announcement regarding the changes that will be going into effect for our leadership team in the wake of current President Jeff Watson’s appointment to Illinois 20th Judicial Circuit.”

Watson, who could not be reached for comment, started working as an attorney for the Casino Queen before he took over the reigns as president.

Employees, who spoke anonymously, said they are anxious to learn what’s going on and how the change will affect their jobs at the casino.

