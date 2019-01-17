Woman found unresponsive in truck at Flying J dies shortly after; police investigating

Police were questioning a 49-year-old truck driver after a woman died Wednesday after being found unconscious in his 18-wheeler truck, which was parked at the Flying J gas station in Alorton.
The driver is from Rolla, Missouri, and has not been charged as of Thursday morning. Police are not releasing the driver’s name to the public.
St. Clair county Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the woman as Brittany Day of O’Fallon. She was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at Touchette Regional Hospital by the emergency room doctor.
Alorton Police Chief Dave Clark said police were called to Flying J at 1:36 p.m. in reference to the incident.
“When officers arrived on scene EMS was already there. They said she had a pulse. They took the female from the 18-wheel truck and transported her to Touchette Regional Hospital,” Clark said.
Authorities have not determined a cause of death but believe it may be an overdose case.
“We have to wait on information from the St. Clair county Coroner’s office. Right now, we are treating it as a suspicious death,” Clark said
Clark said the truck driver is in custody and is being questioned because the two of them were in the truck together and the truck driver is the one who called police.
He said the driver told police the two of them knew each other.
“We are waiting to gather evidence to make sure it is not a homicide,” Clark said.
