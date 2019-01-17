Three on-air staffers leaving KSDK TV station in St. Louis

Three on-air staffers from KSDK TV station in St. Louis will be leaving soon.
Meteorologist Jessica Quick and on-air reporters Brittney Verner and Rachel Menitoff are not being offered new contracts by the station, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Quick, who is originally from Tuscola, Illinois, came to the station in March 2016 from Columbia, Missouri, where she worked at KQFX for three years, the report said.
Menitoff joined the station in February 2017 after coming from Virginia, according to the report. Verner, who has already left the station, had joined in January 2018 after working in Waco, Texas.
