Two men charged in East St. Louis gun case

Two men were charged with weapons violations after East St. Louis police stopped the vehicle they were traveling in and found illegal guns.
Tyler Johnston, 21, of Cahokia was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony offense. He is currently being held in an East St. Louis Jail cell awaiting arraignment.
A second man, Paul Latham, 19, of East St. Louis, was the driver of the vehicle. He was also charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and is being held at the East st. Louis jail.
At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, East St. Louis police and East St. Louis Housing Authority officers responded to the Roosevelt Homes to investigate a shots fired call. Once they arrived, they saw a vehicle with there people in it. “When the officers went to make contact with the them, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and smoke coming from the car,” East St. Louis Detective Ronald McClellan said. When the officers got close to the car, they could see a gun between the seats, McClellan said.
“They got everybody out of the car. When they searched the car, they found a second gun under the passenger seat.” It was later determined that the gun the driver had was stolen from East st. Louis, McClellan said.
