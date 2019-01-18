Juvenile awaiting charges for stealing his teacher’s car

A 16-year old who is accused of stealing his teacher’s keys and then her car is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.
The juvenile cannot be identified because of his age. Police said when the teacher was leaving East St. Louis Senior High School on Thursday evening, her car was not on the parking lot where she left it when she arrived at school.
“Her 2013 blue Chevrolet Cruze was stolen from the school parking lot, “ East St. Louis Detective Ronald McClellan said. Video surveillance of the parking lot showed the car leaving the parking lot at 1:05 p.m. “At 11:05 a.m., the same morning, the juvenile was seen entering and leaving her class room. We believe he took her keys from her jacket pocket,” McClellan said.
The stolen car was located by police two blocks from the juvenile’s home. He was arrested at 10:30 p.m. at his residence, McClellan said.
