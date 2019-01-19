Rain expected to turn to snow and wind on Saturday

With most of the snow from last weekend’s snow storm melted off, the area is expected to receive a some fresh amounts of the white precipitation on Saturday. However, it won’t be as high as a week ago.
The weather system is moving through the St. Louis and metro-east area brought about rain overnight. According to the National Weather Service, 0.59 inches of rain fell at Scott Air Force Base.
Rain is expected to turn to start to turn to snow between 10 a.m. and noon, said Melissa Byrd, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in St. Louis.
The snow is expected to end by 5 p.m. leaving 1 to 2 inches on the ground. Amounts could be higher in the southern part of St. Clair County, Byrd said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
After 2 p.m. , that snow is expected to blow around with winds expected to be between 17 and 24 mph, the National Weather Service said.
The storm had been expected to drop more snow on the area, but it has weakened and shifted to the south, Byrd said.
After the system moves through, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 15 degrees on Saturday night.
Comments