State Police investigating sheriff’s deputy-involved shooting

An unidentified East St. Louis man was shot by an unidentified St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputy early Saturday morning, following what State Police said was an attempted traffic stop. The shooting occurred at 18th Street and Ridge Avenue.
“At approximately midnight on Jan. 19, 2019, a St. Clair County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near 27th and Missouri Avenue for a traffic violation,” Illinois State Police Sgt. Jerri Hochmuth said. “A short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the tire on the subjects vehicle was damaged resulting in the vehicle stopping a few blocks away near Ridge Avenue and 18th Street.”
The driver, a 42-year-old man, was the lone occupant of the car.
In a video posted on Facebook, the deputy yelled, “get out of the car, and put your hands up!”
In the video, the man exits the vehicle. The deputy shouts for the man to show his hands and then to backup.
The man then then begins to run. He stops and then appears to reach down for something.
The deputy yells “stop right there!” and then fires multiple shots.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it is aware of the video, but would not comment on it.
The sheriff’s office said the man was taken to a St. Louis hospital, but his condition is not known.
Illinois State Police was requested by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department to handle the police investigation, Hochmuth said.
St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson said the deputy was not wearing a body camera, but said the squad car has cameras in it.
The deputy has worked as a police officer for seven years, including two years with the sheriff’s department. He is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.
Names of either the man who was shot, or the deputy, were not immediately released.
